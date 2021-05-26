Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Ghacks Deals: The Internet of Things & ESP32 Arduino Beginners Course Bundle (98% off)

By Martin Brinkmann
Ghacks Technology News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Internet of Things & ESP32 Arduino Beginners Course Bundle includes seven eLearning courses in total that teach you skills related to IoT, ESP32 and Arduino. The courses include certification of completion. Most require basic knowledge of programming, some may require other basic skills, e.g. familiarity with Arduino Uno. The...

www.ghacks.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Of Things#Esp32#Privacy Policy#Web Server#Professional Coding#Basic Skills#Fine Print#Esp32 Blynk#How#Ghacks Deals#Stackcommerce#Ghacks Technology News#Terms Of Service#All Around The World#Arduino Beginners#Esp32 Arduino Pair#Iot Smart Garden#Programming#Sensor Reading#Basic Knowledge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Arduino IoT Cloud now supports ESP32 devices

Over the weekend the official Arduino team has announced that the Arduino IoT Cloud service now supports ESP32 devices, ” bringing IoT devices of all kinds together”. This week’s press release explains a little more about what you can expect from the new ESP32 support in the Arduino Cloud. For more details on how you can get your ESP32 device into the Cloud, jump over to the official Arduino website by following the link below.
Technologyarxiv.org

An Optimal Relay Scheme for Outage Minimization in Fog-based Internet-of-Things (IoT) Networks

Babatunji Omoniwa, Riaz Hussain, Muhammad Adil, Atif Shakeel, Ahmed Kamal Tahir, Qadeer Ul Hasan, Shahzad A. Malik. Fog devices are beginning to play a key role in relaying data and services within the Internet-of-Things (IoT) ecosystem. These relays may be static or mobile, with the latter offering a new degree of freedom for performance improvement via careful relay mobility design. Besides that, power conservation has been a prevalent issue in IoT networks with devices being power-constrained, requiring optimal power-control mechanisms. In this paper, we consider a multi-tier fog-based IoT architecture where a mobile/static fog node acts as an amplify and forward relay that transmits received information from a sensor node to a higher hierarchically-placed static fog device, which offers some localized services. The outage probability of the presented scenario was efficiently minimized by jointly optimizing the mobility pattern and the transmit power of the fog relay. A closed-form analytical expression for the outage probability was derived. Furthermore, due to the intractability and non-convexity of the formulated problem, we applied an iterative algorithm based on the steepest descent method to arrive at a desirable objective. Simulations reveal that the outage probability was improved by 62.7% in the optimized-location fixed-power (OLFP) scheme, 79.3% in the optimized-power fixed-location (OPFL) scheme, and 94.2% in the optimized-location optimized-power (OLOP) scheme, as against the fixed-location and fixed-power (FLFP) scheme (i.e., without optimization). Lastly, we present an optimal relay selection strategy that chooses an appropriate relay node from randomly distributed relaying candidates.
SoftwareWPBeginner

How Fast PHP & MySQL Can Boost Website Speed (Beginner’s Guide)

Ever wondered what’s the impact of PHP and MySQL on your website speed?. WordPress is written in PHP programming language and uses MySQL as the database. Both programs run on your web server thus impacting overall performance. In this article, we’ll discuss how fast PHP and MySQL can boost website...
TechnologyGhacks Technology News

Ghacks Deals: 35% off ExpressVPN, a Premium VPN service

ExpressVPN is a highly rated VPN service, and many consider it one of the best VPN providers. Besides operating servers in 94 different countries and 160 locations, it is one of the fastest, private and most secure VPNs. The company does not log traffic data, DNS queries or anything else...
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Hone your DevOps skills and get certified with this 11-course AWS bundle

As cloud computing gradually replaces native software, DevOps skills are becoming increasingly valuable. Research by industry experts shows that certified junior engineers earn $125,000 on average. Anyone can make a career in this niche — you just need to acquire a deep understanding of key cloud platforms and tools. It...
Computersmactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: The Complete SwiftUI Developer Bundle

The Complete SwiftUI Developer Bundle keeps you up to date with the latest information about SwiftUI-based app development. Build Real Apps like WhatsApp Clone & Catch The Kenny Game with SwiftUI. If you are developing iOS with Swift, you’ll likely have already heard of SwiftUI because it’s about to change...
Computersfreecodecamp.org

Create Your Own Electronics With Arduino - Full Course

Arduino is an open-source electronics platform based on easy-to-use hardware and software. Arduino boards are able to read inputs - light on a sensor, a finger on a button, or a Twitter message - and turn it into an output - activating a motor, turning on an LED, publishing something online. You can tell your board what to do by sending a set of instructions to the microcontroller on the board.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Tutroial Video: How to Configure Passwordless SSH in Linux

(Other stories by Shujat) Learn how to set up Passwordless SSH in this video tutorial. SSH is a protocol to communicate between a server and client in an encrypted manner. It has replaced telnet protocol, which was not secure at all. Almost all Linux sysadmins know about and use SSSH...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How to Set Up Portable VirtualBox With Kali Linux

I am an ethical hacker who learned hacking from youtube. I like to help people with the learning of necessary skills. A portable Virtualbox is the portable version of Oracle Virtualbox software. It works similar to VM-ware, but it is completely free. You can install this portable version on your Pendrive preferred space. You can run virtually any OS on this Pendrive without using additional software installation or booting from the Pendrive.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ScaffoldHub Developer Plan Lifetime Subscription, save 41%

We have an amazing deal on the ScaffoldHub Developer Plan: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today. The ScaffoldHub Developer Plan: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $109.99, that’s a saving of 41% off off the regular price. Watch this video on YouTube. ScaffoldHub is...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Build an AutoML App in Python

Automated machine learning (AutoML) helps to lower the barrier to entry for machine learning model building by streamlining the process thereby allowing non-technical users to harness the power of machine learning. On the other hand, the availability of AutoML also helps to free up the time of data scientists (that they would have otherwise spent doing redundant and repetitive pre-processing tasks or model building tasks) by allowing them to explore other areas of the data analytics pipeline.
Softwarewptavern.com

WordPress 5.8 Introduces Support for WebP Images

WebP support is coming to WordPress 5.8. This modern image file format was created by Google in September 2010, and is now supported by 95% of the web browsers in use worldwide. It has distinct advantages over more commonly used formats, providing both lossless and lossy compression that is 26% smaller in size compared to PNGs and 25-34% smaller than comparable JPEG images.
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

HMI interface software facilities app development on Arduino, RPi, PIC, and ESP32

Matrix TSL announces new Human Machine Interface software for Arduino, RPi, PIC, and ESP32 targets: API App Developer Flowcode Embedded is a graphical programming tool that has been used for 20 years by engineers to create embedded systems based on popular microcontrollers like PiC, Arduino, and Rpi. Newly released App Developer is a new graphical […]