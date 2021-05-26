Ghacks Deals: The Internet of Things & ESP32 Arduino Beginners Course Bundle (98% off)

Babatunji Omoniwa, Riaz Hussain, Muhammad Adil, Atif Shakeel, Ahmed Kamal Tahir, Qadeer Ul Hasan, Shahzad A. Malik. Fog devices are beginning to play a key role in relaying data and services within the Internet-of-Things (IoT) ecosystem. These relays may be static or mobile, with the latter offering a new degree of freedom for performance improvement via careful relay mobility design. Besides that, power conservation has been a prevalent issue in IoT networks with devices being power-constrained, requiring optimal power-control mechanisms. In this paper, we consider a multi-tier fog-based IoT architecture where a mobile/static fog node acts as an amplify and forward relay that transmits received information from a sensor node to a higher hierarchically-placed static fog device, which offers some localized services. The outage probability of the presented scenario was efficiently minimized by jointly optimizing the mobility pattern and the transmit power of the fog relay. A closed-form analytical expression for the outage probability was derived. Furthermore, due to the intractability and non-convexity of the formulated problem, we applied an iterative algorithm based on the steepest descent method to arrive at a desirable objective. Simulations reveal that the outage probability was improved by 62.7% in the optimized-location fixed-power (OLFP) scheme, 79.3% in the optimized-power fixed-location (OPFL) scheme, and 94.2% in the optimized-location optimized-power (OLOP) scheme, as against the fixed-location and fixed-power (FLFP) scheme (i.e., without optimization). Lastly, we present an optimal relay selection strategy that chooses an appropriate relay node from randomly distributed relaying candidates.