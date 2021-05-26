Nvidia Earnings Awaited After Close Following Tuesday's Mixed Earnings Scorecard
The long road of Q1 earnings season is finally winding down as the last companies to report line up ahead of Memorial Day. It’s been an amazing run, with more than 85% of companies beating Wall Street analysts’ earnings estimates, according to Factset. Analysts expect even better results in Q2, though that features very easy comparisons to a year earlier thanks to Covid. This afternoon brings results from chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), followed by Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) tomorrow morning.www.benzinga.com