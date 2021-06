There are so many early Prime Day deals out there right now that we almost don’t know where to start. Luckily, there are three particularly crazy deals that our readers have been swarming Amazon to get, so we’ll start there. First and foremost, Prime subscribers can pick up Amazon’s $35 Blink Mini smart home security camera right now for just $19.99 each. That’s nuts! It’s already an incredible value at $35, but $19.99 puts it over the top — why would you get any other home cam?! Then, in addition to that fantastic deal, Amazon is offering the $100 Ring Video...