Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

There’s no denying that cost is one of the biggest barriers keeping consumers from trading in their ICE-powered vehicles for electric vehicles. This pops up on every single survey studying EV adoption, right alongside infrastructure and range. Automakers are working to lower the price of EVs, but this process will obviously take time. Regardless, it seems that a $20k Ford EV is in the plans, according to the automaker’s president of the Americas and International Markets Group, Kumar Galhotra.