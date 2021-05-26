Cancel
Economy

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

By TOM KRISHER
bcdemocrat.com
 16 days ago

DETROIT — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it’s spending to develop them. The automaker says in a presentation for investors Wednesday that it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea.

www.bcdemocrat.com
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Commercial Vehicles#Ford Shares#Global Sales#Detroit#Ev#Sk Innovation Of Korea#Mustang#Thai#North American#Battery Electric Vehicles#Pickup Truck Sales#Company#Partner Volkswagen#Pickup Trucks#Batteries#Businesses#Profit#Demand
PoliticsPosted by
WestfairOnline

Legislation to allow direct sales of electric vehicles to consumers fails again

Tesla and other electric-vehicle manufacturers will have to wait yet another year to receive approval to sell their autos directly to customers. Senate Bill 127, which the state Transportation Committee passed, 25-10 in March, failed to be called before the General Assembly’s regular session expired at midnight on Wednesday. Similar measures have failed over the past five years.
CarsArkansas Online

Interest in Ford's electric pickup soars

Ford Motor Co. hit another milestone with its all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. The company has confirmed reaching 100,000 reservations since the pickup's global debut three weeks ago at world headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. "We're super excited about the demand," Emma Bergg, Ford spokeswoman, told the Detroit Free Press on...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Volkswagen, Ford to Exit Auto Finance Business in India - Sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The auto financing arms of Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co plan to stop giving new credit to car buyers and dealers in India and will exit from the country, sources aware of the development told Reuters. Volkswagen Finance Private Ltd, the German carmaker's finance arm,...
Marketsreportsgo.com

High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

The business intelligence report on High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market Research Report 2021 – Market Insights, Indepth Study on Top Manufacturer and Investor Included In Report with Current Trends till 2026-Market.biz

The “Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market 2021” elaborates information on the industry. Parts like overwhelming Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) firms, arrangement, estimate, business stats, SWOT and PESTEL investigation, and most viable patterns inside the business zone. Also, the past and current data, the report outlines, numbers, and tables that give a straightforward perspective of the Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) market.
CarsCleanTechnica

How to Get Mass-Market Auto Buyers into Electric Cars

In this second part of a two-part interview with Sam Spofforth of Drive Electric USA and Clean Fuels Ohio, I talked with Sam about converting mainstream automobile buyers to electric powertrains and zero emissions. We talked a bit about how to improve consumer awareness of EVs, how to convince traditional auto buyers to go electric, and positive signs we’re just starting to see on the EV market.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Komatsu Micro Excavator Features Swappable Batteries

If cars and trucks can clean up with electrification, why not construction machinery? And why not? The same type of particulates are released with traditional internal combustion engine machinery. While it won’t be easy to create electric heavy equipment, the industry is starting with micro excavators. Komatsu has battery-powered equipment...
Businessreportsgo.com

Volkswagen invests USD 620 million in Northvolt’s latest funding round

Northvolt will use the fresh funds to expand its manufacturing capabilities to cater to the rising demand for electric vehicles. Volkswagen currently owns around 20% stake in Northvolt. German automotive giant Volkswagen AG has reportedly invested approximately USD 620 million in Northvolt AB’s USD 2.75 billion funding round. The move...
Economyaltenergymag.com

ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES SET TO RISE FASTER THAN EVER, BUT MORE POLICY ACTION NEEDED TO GET ON TRACK FOR NET ZERO

London and New York, June 9, 2021 - The outlook for electric vehicles is brighter than ever, but governments aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 must do more to spur their adoption. Achieving that goal will require decisive further policy action on all fronts, from accelerating electric car adoption, to expanding charging networks, pushing for battery recycling and new regulations on heavy trucks, as well as encouraging active modes of transport, such as cycling and walking, according to research company BloombergNEF's (BNEF) latest annual Electric Vehicle Outlook (EVO).
Carsfordauthority.com

$20K Ford EV Is The Automaker’s Ultimate Goal, Says Exec

There’s no denying that cost is one of the biggest barriers keeping consumers from trading in their ICE-powered vehicles for electric vehicles. This pops up on every single survey studying EV adoption, right alongside infrastructure and range. Automakers are working to lower the price of EVs, but this process will obviously take time. Regardless, it seems that a $20k Ford EV is in the plans, according to the automaker’s president of the Americas and International Markets Group, Kumar Galhotra.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Sales Market Outlook 2021: Growth Factors Details, Trends, Comprehensive Research Including Top Companies

The business intelligence report on Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Sales market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
Economynewswelcome.com

BMW announces that its Chinese plant will be carbon-neutral within the year and fully promote electric vehicle sales

On June 5, according to foreign media reports, German luxury car manufacturer BMW announced that the company plans to achieve carbon emissions neutralization in its Chinese factories by the end of this year, and plans to reduce the total carbon emissions of China’s production chain by 2030. 80%. During the Shanghai Auto Show, BMW China President Jochen Goller said that by 2023, BMW will launch 12 electric models in China.
Carselectrek.co

Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: $2,000 electric pickup truck

Ever since I discovered this awesome electric pickup truck, I’ve been going nuts over the thing. And no, I’m not talking about the hot new electric Ford F-150 launch. I’m talking about my most recent find for the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week series, a somewhat fully featured electric pickup truck!
Economythefabricator.com

Ford EV sales up 184%

Ford Motor Co. has announced its sales of electrified vehicles grew 185% in May, achieving an EV sales record of 10,364 vehicles. Growth came from the Mustang Mach-E (1,945 vehicle sales for the month), the F-150 PowerBoost (2,852), and the Escape EV (3,617). Explorer Hybrid sales also increased 132% over...
Carsstateofpress.com

Behold the new entry-level Ford vehicle

DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co on Thursday confirmed it will introduce a compact pickup truck called Maverick next week, augmenting its entry-level vehicle offerings more than three years after it said it would largely abandon the U.S. sedan market. While Ford said it will provide more details about...