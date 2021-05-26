Wednesday's Market Minute: Dear Bitcoiners: Don't Let Your Brain Turn To MUD

I can’t think of a single major crypto visionary/thought leader who warned their followers of the timing, speed, or magnitude of this month’s bitcoin crash. Everyone in the community has been steadfast in their agreement that bitcoin was predestined to hit $100,000 before any "correction." So how, in the wake of a 50% sell-off that nobody predicted, is the entire crypto community now saying it’s totally normal, and part of the plan? How can so few market participants reassess their expectations after their so-called “reserve asset” blindsides them with a surprise price-halving? The answer is simple: because these people are fanatics. Sorry if it sounds harsh, but it's true, and the occasion demands some brutal honesty.