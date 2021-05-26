Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Wednesday's Market Minute: Dear Bitcoiners: Don't Let Your Brain Turn To MUD

By TD Ameritrade Network
Benzinga
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t think of a single major crypto visionary/thought leader who warned their followers of the timing, speed, or magnitude of this month’s bitcoin crash. Everyone in the community has been steadfast in their agreement that bitcoin was predestined to hit $100,000 before any "correction." So how, in the wake of a 50% sell-off that nobody predicted, is the entire crypto community now saying it’s totally normal, and part of the plan? How can so few market participants reassess their expectations after their so-called “reserve asset” blindsides them with a surprise price-halving? The answer is simple: because these people are fanatics. Sorry if it sounds harsh, but it's true, and the occasion demands some brutal honesty.

www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fud#Hodl#Bitcoin Zealots#Fast Forward#Pure Insanity#Uncertainty#Magnitude#Market Participants#Normal#Prices#Digital Gold#Crashes#Blind Faith#Lies#Today#Fanatics#Cable Tv#Pitchmen#Pixabay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmontpelierbridge.org

Don’t Let Emotional Investing Cloud Your Judgment

It’s important to maintain a level head in times of market turbulence. But that is often easier said than done, especially in the heat of market volatility. Even with the best intentions, investors can be challenged by their own biases and emotions when it comes to making investment decisions. Emotional...
Marketsambcrypto.com

‘But how do you know Bitcoin’s run isn’t over?’

The month of May has indeed been a period of consolidation and recovery for bitcoin. Obviously, Bitcoin is bleeding at the moment, it witnessed a fresh set of correction and saw 5% drop and was trading at the $34 price level. No doubt, it has seen better days in the past.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s Dominance on the Rise as BTC Rebounds $6,000 in 2 Days (Market Watch)

Bitcoin has reacted well after the dump to $31,000 and has added $6,000 in two days. As a result, its market dominance has increased to 43%. The primary cryptocurrency continues its recovery by reaching $37,000. Bitcoin’s dominance over the market has also increased by a few percentages in days, even though the altcoins have also charted decent gains.
StocksCoinTelegraph

JPMorgan points to weak Bitcoin futures as signal for bear market

JPMorgan’s cryptocurrency market analysts have pointed to the difference between Bitcoin’s (BTC) spot prices and BTC futures prices as a potential bearish sign for the market. In a Thursday note to clients, JPMorgan analysts led by global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote that the Bitcoin market has returned to backwardation...
SoftwareBenzinga

Cryptonovae Attempts To Enhance Crypto Trading Market

Despite daily trading volumes in the hundreds of billions, cryptocurrency traders have often been forced to settle with non-satisfactory interfaces, lacking the many tools necessary for in-depth chart analysis and professional trading. The reasoning is fairly simple – most digital currency exchanges were created in a rush to bank on the emerging trend, and whilst offering the order book and AMM-based functionalities required, shortcomings are prevalent.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Here’s When Cardano and Several Altcoins Will Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Crypto trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe is looking at the potential future price action of Cardano (ADA) and five low-cap altcoins. In a new tweet, the crypto strategist tells his 335,100 followers that he’s keeping a close watch on Cardano. Amid weakness in the broader crypto markets, the smart contract platform continues to flash bullish signals against Bitcoin (ADA/BTC).
BusinessRichmond.com

Your Funds: Don’t ignore warnings of imminent market crash

At a time when many Americans seem obsessed with shutting out messages and viewpoints they don’t support and believe in, I found it refreshing to chat with a guy who most optimists and long-term investors either disbelieve or hate. Harry S. Dent Jr. has been a soothsayer of sadness and...
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin SV, Verge Price Analysis: 11 June

With the larger market sentiment being moderately bearish, most altcoins either continued to consolidate or plunged due to their bearishness. Ethereum Classic [ETC] and Bitcoin SV [BSV] saw sideways price movement with short candlesticks which highlighted that the market action was slow. On the contrary, Verge [XVG] saw slight gains and might see a trend reversal going forward.
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Signals Fresh Decline, Why Dips Could Be Limited In BTC

Bitcoin price extended its upward move above the $37,500 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC failed to clear $38,500 and it is now correcting lower. Bitcoin traded above $38,000, but it failed to continue higher above $38,500. The price is currently well above $35,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
MarketsPosted by
The Street Crypto

Binance vs. Ethereum: What's the Difference?

The world of DeFi (decentralized finance) has a good deal of competition. Bitcoin is the world's first programmable money, but other projects sought to make it even easier to program blockchain assets. The first was Ethereum, whose goal was to give developers an easier way to create applications that ran atop a decentralized blockchain.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Futures ‘Backwardation’ Points to Weak Institutional Demand: JPMorgan

Bitcoin’s recent price slide has prompted institutional investors to pull out of bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, leading to the backwardation, which is when futures trade at a discount to the spot price. The condition is in contrast to the “contango” that’s more often seen in commodities markets, where futures trade at a premium.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Are there signs of Ethereum capitulating? Then what?

Less than a month ago, Ethereum, the world’s largest altcoin, was trading at ATH levels of around $4,300. The crypto’s price performance since, however, has been underwhelming, to say the least, with ETH pulled down the charts by Bitcoin’s own fall below $40,000. Since the aforementioned depreciation event, recovery has...
Marketsbaltimorenews.net

Bitcoin Code Review 2021 - Is It Trustworthy?

Has curiosity for the cryptocurrency trading platform struck you? It's natural. Cryptocurrency has been garnering an exponential amount of attention in the last few years. Auto trading platforms like Bitcoin Code are also emerging. Today, cryptocurrency traders are gaining plenty of profits on the market. A significant part of why...
Marketsetftrends.com

ETF Prime: Lara Crigger Gets to the Bottom of Bitcoin ETFs

The ETF Prime podcast has officially partnered with ETF Trends and ETF Database, and on this week’s episode, host Nate Geraci is joined by ETF Trends Managing Editor Lara Crigger. For this kick-off of sorts, she examines the various theories on why the SEC is delaying Bitcoin ETFs’ approval. Crigger also offers a brief update on the space.
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Recovers Sharply, Why BTC Could Rally Further Above $38K

Bitcoin price started a strong increase above the $35,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is currently showing a lot of positive signs and it could even surge above $38,000. Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $35,000 and $36,000 resistance levels. The price is currently well above $36,000 and...
Marketsambcrypto.com

What are the chances of Ethereum hitting $3000 this week?

After trading 10% below the price from last week, Ethereum was at the $2500 level. The price action was largely range-bound and depended on the liquidity and volatility across exchanges. Liquidity continued to remain low; 41% of ETH was concentrated in large investors’ wallets. The accumulation and wiping off of ETH balance from exchanges has supported a bullish narrative, however, it has influenced the liquidity. There is a drop in daily trade volume and this could be a key factor contributing to the rangebound nature of price action.