Frigga dying in Thor: The Dark World really had Loki fans emotional this week. The Disney+ show decided to open things up with an MCU history lesson. That meant audiences had to go back to that second Thor adventure and get their hearts broken another time. Loki had to learn the consequences of his actions in a series of events he never really went through. There’s a lot of death and destruction in the God of Mischief’s wake after he gets done trotting around the nine realms in the MCU. His mother being a casualty is something that absolutely shatters him. Loki gets himself together by the end of the episode though. The same might not be able to be said for the audience at large.