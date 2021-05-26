Cancel
Washington State

Small, modular reactors competitive in Washington's clean energy future

By Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Clean Energy Transformation Act drives Washington state toward carbon-free electricity, a new energy landscape is taking shape. Alongside renewable energy sources, a new report finds small modular reactors are poised to play an integral role in the state's emerging clean energy future. The technology could help fill a...

Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Washington StateIPWatchdog.com

This Week in Washington IP: Scrutinizing AbbVie’s Humira Patents, Budget Requests for NASA and DOD Technology, and the Future of Automotive Technologies

This week in Washington IP news, the Senate remains largely quiet on IP-related matters, although Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will make a keynote address at one of two Brookings Institution events this week focused on artificial intelligence. In the House of Representatives, Tuesday morning will feature what is likely to be a contentious hearing with AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez testifying before the House Oversight Committee on that company’s efforts to maintain exclusivity over its blockbuster drug, Humira. Other House committee hearings will explore the potential benefits and problems with automotive technologies, as well as Biden Administration discretionary budget requests for NASA and the Department of Defense. Elsewhere, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation explores the prospects for federal research, design and development expenditures in the fiscal year 2022 budget, while the Hudson Institute explores threats to U.S. dominance in both the semiconductor and advanced battery industries.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Washington Statesouthsoundbiz.com

Study: Washington Ranks Second Best State for Nurses

Washington state is the second-best state for nurses, according to a recent survey by personal finance website WalletHub. In light of the current pandemic crisis and the industry’s projections for the future, WalletHub took stock of the nursing industry to help registered nurses — particularly new graduates — pick a successful place to live and work. It did so by comparing the 50 states across 22 key metrics that collectively speak to nursing job opportunities in each market.