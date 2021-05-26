Cancel
Tulare County, CA

Detectives nab home invasion suspect in marijuana bust

By The Sun-Gazette
thesungazette.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULARE COUNTY – Deputies got more than they bargained for after busting an illegal marijuana grow two weeks ago. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, on May 15, detectives with the marijuana investigation team served several search warrants for illegal marijuana grows. During a warrant in the Farmersville area, Emiliano Camacho, 32, was arrested for marijuana-related offenses and booked into custody at the adult pretrial facility. Prior to Camacho being released on bail, it was discovered his real name was Javier Lopez. In 2020, Lopez was identified as a suspect in a home invasion in Lindsay where a suspect was shot and killed by the homeowner.

