Engine Biosciences Closes $43M Series A Round

Stoke, a pioneer in the freelance management system space, announces a $15.5 million Series A funding round. This was led by Battery Ventures, with participation from all previous investors and angels including TLV Partners, Dynamic and Loop, and a handful of visionary customers who have experienced its business impact first-hand. To date, the company has raised $20 million. The investment allows Stoke to drive expansion and meet the rapidly growing demand from U.S. companies seeking to work more effectively in the changing workforce which includes both freelancers and full-time employees.