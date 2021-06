Meredith Chapman was named to the 2021 IWLCA All-American Third Team, the organization announced on Tuesday. Chapman (Apex, N.C.), a defender, earned her second All-America honor of the season after also being named an ILWomen Second Team All-American. She led the team in ground balls (41) and caused turnovers (23) and was fifth in draw controls (29). An All-ACC selection, Chapman had multiple ground balls in 13 contests and multiple caused turnovers in seven games. She ranks third in the ACC in ground balls per game (2.28) and ninth in caused turnovers per game (1.28). Chapman had a season-high five ground balls at James Madison and recorded three caused turnovers in two contests.