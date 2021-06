Third baseman Kadyn Steffens makes a tough catch in foul ground to record an out against Trinity Christian. South O’Brien lost an early lead to Trinity Christian but fought back to claim an 8-7 victory over the Tigers May 26 at Hull. The game was called after six innings due to darkness as the ball field is not lighted.The Wolverines broke out to a 3-0 lead, but Trinity had tied the game at the end of the first inning. The Tigers added two runs in the third inning and one more in the fourth to . . .