GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Glendale to Maggie Westhoff, who has been a part of the Washington Elementary School District since 1976. Lori Mora, who nominated Maggie, said, "We call her Momma Maggie - she's the one who keeps everything going - she does a job, and she does it very well, and she also cares about people. She's the one to make sure everyone is OK, is there anything we need? She organizes all the social events and things like that."