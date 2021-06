This week, Senator Jon Tester said four counties in Western Montana will share $33 million in additional American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, passed earlier this year by the U.S. Congress. It includes $8.5 million for Ravalli County. The money comes from the ARP Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Relief Fund. Missoula County will get the largest amount - $23,230,898, then Ravalli County with $8,508,802, Mineral County with $854,066 and Granite County with $656,331. Statewide, the allocation is over $207 million for the counties.