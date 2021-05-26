Cancel
Education

Students need to learn about racism

Independent Record
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea that we don’t know who we are or where we are going unless we know where we have been is a central tenant of both history and education. Our understanding of history is continually changing, which is a good thing, especially in a democracy, where more and more voices are encouraged to add their stories and perspectives. With that in mind, I feel demoralized by the recent op-ed by Superintendent of Schools Elsie Arntzen in which she seeks to ban diverse perspectives from Montana classrooms.

