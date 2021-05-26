Students need to learn about racism

When I was a teenager, I wanted to learn karate but didn’t have a teacher at first, so I tried to learn from a book. The results were pitiful and tragically comedic. Later, when I found a teacher and began to learn kung fu from him, I realized why I couldn’t train myself. First, I lacked the requisite correct knowledge. Second, I could not see myself well enough to correct my errors. And third, I didn’t even really know, when using a book, when I’d done something the right way. Lacking the teacher, I was actually training myself in wrong ways and bad habits that, had I ever needed self-defense skills would have not worked out in my favor. The truth is we all need other people to help us become our best.