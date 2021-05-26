Cancel
Lancaster, PA

Dump Truck Full Of Stones Rolls Onto Sedan Along Rt. 30 In Lancaster (Photos)

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
A dump truck full of stones partially rolled into a sedan along Route 30, Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Manheim Township PD

Major traffic delays were reported after a dump truck partially rolled over a sedan along Route 30 Lancaster.

Manheim Township Police were dispatched to Route 30 East at Fruitville Pike for a two-vehicle crash, involving a dump truck around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, say police.

The truck-- fully-loaded with stones-- partially rolled over onto a sedan.

Both the truck driver and the driver of the sedan were trapped in their vehicles and had to be mechanically extricated.

Investigators determined that both vehicles were travelling eastbound on Route 30, Fruitville Pike.

The dump truck attempted to change lanes and struck the sedan, while making the movement.

The load inside the rear of the dump truck shifted, causing it to list to one side. That's when the dump truck tipped over on the driver's side, ultimately landing on the roof of the car.

After they were freed, both drivers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

PennDOT and emergency crews worked together to right the dump truck, remove the stone.and tow the vehicles from the scene starting around 8:30 a.m.

This crash caused Route 30 East to completely shut and remain that way for several hours.

Any person who witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department by calling 717-569-6401

