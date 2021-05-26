CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks wobble as investors weigh growth, inflation concerns

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in early trading Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,341 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
MarketWatch

Dow opens over 400 points higher, S&P 500 retakes 4,400 as weekly jobs report hits fresh pandemic low

U.S. stock benchmarks rose solidly higher Thursday morning, advancing as a parade of big banks released upbeat earnings and data showed a drop in first-time jobless claims to the lowest since the pandemic began and a smaller-than-expected rise in producer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 406 points, or 1.2%, at 34,784. The S&P 500 index advanced 1% to 4,404, retaking a psychologically signicant level at 4,400, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% at 14,710. Bank of America Corp. reported profit and revenues that topped expectations as it released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. Shares rose 2.8% in premarket trade. In economic reports, weekly first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to 293,000 - the first sub-300,000 reading since before the pandemic took hold in early 2020.
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher as earnings season gets under way

Major U.S. stock indexes opened flat to modestly higher Wednesday as earnings season unofficially kicked off with results from Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BlackRock Inc. , as well as Delta Air Lines Inc. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%, to 34,408, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 4,360. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% to 14,531. JPMorgan Chase shares were down 0.8% in the early going, while BlackRock shares jumped 3%. Delta shares gave up 2.8%.
Benzinga

Why Rising Costs May Not Weigh On Industrials, How Investors Can Hedge Inflation

On CNBC’s “Trading Nation,” Gina Sanchez of Lido Advisors and Matt Maley of Miller Tabak discussed the industrials sector after Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) reported its fourth-quarter earnings and noted rising wage pressures. While other industrials could have similar complaints, Fastenal’s results indicate the economic reopening is “alive and well”...
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
