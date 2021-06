The additions to ESPN’s and TNT’s hockey coverage ahead of their first season with NHL rights this fall continue, and they continue to be a lot of familiar names. The latest ones noted are Kevin Weekes (seen above in a photo from one of his NHL.com pieces), AJ Mleczko Griswold, and Ryan Callahan at ESPN, and Anson Carter at Turner, as noted by Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider (who’s been in the lead on a lot of recent NHL broadcasting reporting):