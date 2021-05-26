Listen to your doctor to beat COVID-19

According to most polls of those unsure about receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, "having more information" is the single most important concern expressed. On December 17, 2020, I proudly strolled into the hospital to receive the first dose of my COVID-19 vaccine. Most of my questions about the vaccine's mRNA components, efficacy, or mechanisms were answered after reading The New England Journal, the FDA emergency use authorization report, and correspondence with friends who work as scientists or health policy analysts. As a doctor, I knew where to look and had access to multiple, reliable sources of information about the COVID-19 vaccine. More importantly, I also had the ability to understand and apply that information to my decision to get vaccinated.