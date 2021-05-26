Listen to your doctor to beat COVID-19
If the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers were around when I was a kid we'd likely still have smallpox and polio. Come on, folks. Please rely on medical advice from your doctor, not from some well-paid pundit who gets ratings for provoking outrage or from some anonymous self-proclaimed expert with a tinfoil hat and an internet connection. We can totally beat this virus. It's been done before when we all worked together. Get the vaccine and be cautious until you do.helenair.com