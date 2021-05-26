Cancel
Farmersville, CA

Farmersville motorcyclist dies in rear-end collision

By The Sun-Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULARE COUNTY – A Farmersville motorcyclist unfortunately died last week after rear-ending a stopped car. According to a California Highway Patrol collision report, on Thursday, May 20, at 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle at the intersection of Avenue 280 and Road 176. The preliminary investigation revealed Stephen Mohr, from Exeter, was driving a 1984 Econoline Van and was stopped westbound on Avenue 280 at the intersection of Road 176, waiting for eastbound traffic to clear in preparation to make a left turn.

