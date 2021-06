Folks, there’s baseball in the air. Can you smell it? From the Citi Field to the sandlot, the bats are a-swingin’. Major League Baseball is a third of the way through the season, and your favorite team is probably plugging away its players’ All-Star campaigns on Twitter as we speak. The Minor League Baseball season now has a full month under its belt, and after a year in which many of its players had to skimp just to get by with their season canceled, those players are back out there, doing what they love for almost a living wage. Meanwhile, Trevor Bauer is back doing weird things on the mound that no one asked for.