I haven't been here at Lonestar 92.3 a year yet--so that still qualifies me to call myself "The New Guy", right? Well--TOMORROW on the show--I want to get to know YOU--the person who listens to Gwen and I every single morning-whether it's all morning long, just when the alarm goes off and you're in the shower--or if it's while you get kids ready or yourself ready for the day.... Even if it's just in the car on the way to work or if you're driving a truck... I'd love to be able to know more about you and get to know you better!