Los Angeles Dodgers Surprised everyone in the middle M.L.P. This Saturday, May 15, it was announced Signed with Albert Pujols As the new team player for the 2021 MLB season. Most of the reactions to this news were positive, but there was someone who did not like it. We refer to the manager Dave Roberts pointed out that the Dodgers did not agree with the arrival of the Albert Pujols Dodgers.