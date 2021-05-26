Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Diabetes Fast Facts

By CNN Newsource
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at diabetes, a disease that affects millions of people around the world. Diabetes is characterized by high levels of blood glucose resulting from defects in insulin production, insulin action, or both. The disease can lead to serious complications such as blindness, kidney damage, cardiovascular disease, limb amputations and premature death.

