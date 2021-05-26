A thief stole my passport and I missed my cruise! Won’t my insurance cover this?

Has a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. I recently had my Mercedes C350e plug-in hybrid car stolen from my driveway. I purchased it second-hand 10 months ago for £18,500. My insurer, Esure, initially offered £15,900 as its total loss replacement value, which I rejected. Esure’s offer is now £16,700, having raised it twice. I rejected this final “market valuation” because I cannot find the same car in grey metallic paint, with similar mileage, on the open market for less than £19,000. It seems Esure is operating in a different market to the one available to me.