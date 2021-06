Photo courtesy of Brooke Sponzo. During the last few weeks, Connecticut College students have been whispering to each other about the email sent out by the Office of Communications on April 19. “Join President Bergeron for a BIG (BIG!) College announcement” the email blast read in colorful letters. The email promised food trucks, music by new Conn bands Prose and Conns, and the Carly Family Band, and that this would be “THE BIGGEST ANNOUNCEMENT IN COLLEGE HISTORY!” What could be bigger than going co-ed, students wondered. Guesses on what the big (big!) announcement varied among The College Voice staff from another Plex renovation, to a change in mascot, to even going back to an all women’s college.