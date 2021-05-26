Cancel
Fulton County, GA

Fulton: How to get free walk-up COVID-19 vaccine from county

By Ben Brasch
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 16 days ago
You can get your COVID-19 vaccine all over Fulton County, including the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. Mercedes-Benz Stadium continues to host an eight-week mega-site supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The stadium has access to two MARTA stations and free parking in the Silver, Orange...

Atlanta, GA
Marietta library’s Georgia Room well worth checking out

The recently reopened Georgia Room in the Switzer Library in downtown Marietta is well worth a visit. The library, at 266 Roswell Street, has been refurbished. The Georgia Room has a new location and grand entrance. All of the books, periodicals and microfilm rolls are in a much larger space. The collection of published materials focuses on Georgia and the Southeastern states, but includes some material from other areas as well. Staff members are at the Georgia Room’s entrance to answer questions and provide a floor plan/map to orient you. Rare and fragile books are in glass display cases, and there is an ongoing sale of surplus materials. A meeting room/small conference room is off the reading room. Microfilm readers and copy machines are at the entrance to the reading room. Before you plan a visit, check the hours and the catalog online to be sure you know the Georgia Room has material you’re interested in. The phone number is 770-528-2333, and the library’s website is www.cobbcounty.org/library.
Plan to widen Haynes Bridge Road may get nixed

The plan to widen Haynes Bridge Road along a busy section running through Johns Creek and Alpharetta is close to being nixed. Alpharetta is no longer a partner on the project that would’ve widened the road from two to four lanes from Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek to Mansell Road in Alpharetta, adding a sidewalk and trail. During a Monday meeting, Johns Creek City Council members argued for and against moving forward with the multimillion dollar project.
A year after Rayshard Brooks shooting, Peoplestown hopes for change

Coming weeks after the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd at the hands of a since-convicted former Minneapolis police officer, Brooks’ death brought the issue of police shootings to Atlanta’s doorstep. The fatal shooting set off weeks of protests, some which devolved into chaos. Less than a month after Brooks died in the Wendy’s parking lot, an 8-year-old girl was shot to death nearby.
Atlanta’s 2021 homicide victims

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating 64 homicides so far this year. Three of those cases involve incidents from previous years, but the deaths were ruled homicides in 2021. These are the victims of this year’s homicides:. Jan. 17: Michael Williams, 37, shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Investigators believe...
Cobb County school board bans teaching critical race theory

The Cobb County School Board is the second in metro Atlanta to ban an academic concept usually reserved for college classrooms from being taught to its students. A divided board voted Thursday to ban teaching critical race theory and The New York Times’ 1619 Project in its schools. Its decision comes weeks after its neighbor to the north, Cherokee County, approved a similar resolution.