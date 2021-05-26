Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, MO

- Accident claims life

Webster County Citizen
 16 days ago

A Marshfield woman with ties to southern Webster County died late Friday night in a one-vehicle accident on Highway A, about five miles south of Marshfield. Trooper Austin James of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 39-year-old Robin L. Medina was killed when the southbound 2002 Volvo V-70 she was driving “ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a driveway embankment, becoming airborne and overturned several times before coming to a stop on its side.”

www.webstercountycitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Marshfield, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Webster County, MO
City
Marshfield, MO
City
Austin Township, MO
Webster County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Volvo#The Day Funeral Home#Driving#Southern Webster County#Dr Kyle Fink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Missouri StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

A 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died, authorities said. Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died later that day at a hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Marshfield, MOLaclede Record

Local firefighters help with Marshfield fire

Area firefighters battled a large fire at a Marshfield propane plant Thursday afternoon. Smoke from the flames could be seen for miles in the area as far away as Lebanon. Firefighters responded to the fire located in the 700 block of South Prairie Lane around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Kosan Crisplant plant. The cause has not been identified. Lebanon was among the area fire departments that helped battle the fire. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Marshfield, MOKRMS Radio

Massive Fire Investigation Underway At Marshfield Propane Facility

A major fire investigation is now underway after explosions rock the former Pinnacle propane plant in Marshfield, south east of the Lake. Residents from as far north as Lake of the Ozarks to as far south as Nixa reported seeing the massive cloud of smoke that ended up registering on the National Weather Service radar from its intensity.
Marshfield, MOksgf.com

Thousands Of Propane Tanks Catch Fire In Marshfield

Firefighters spent Thursday afternoon putting out a fire at a propane plant in Marshfield. About 10,000 small propane tanks caught fire at Kosan Crisplant, formerly known as Pinnacle Propane. The plant was sold to Kosan Crisplant in 2020. Three workers inside escaped. Rescue crews treated one worker for injuries. KY3...
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

Homes evacuated as multiple explosions rock Marshfield

Update: 6:39 p.m. Building is declared clear. 6:34 p.m. Firefighters were able to enter the building to begin performing a search. 6:10 p.m. Due to water pressure, Marshfield Fire had to stop their water attack to wait for the pressure to recover. Original story: Emergency responders spend Thursday evening working...