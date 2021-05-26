- Accident claims life
A Marshfield woman with ties to southern Webster County died late Friday night in a one-vehicle accident on Highway A, about five miles south of Marshfield. Trooper Austin James of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 39-year-old Robin L. Medina was killed when the southbound 2002 Volvo V-70 she was driving “ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a driveway embankment, becoming airborne and overturned several times before coming to a stop on its side.”www.webstercountycitizen.com