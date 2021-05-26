- Accident claims life

Area firefighters battled a large fire at a Marshfield propane plant Thursday afternoon. Smoke from the flames could be seen for miles in the area as far away as Lebanon. Firefighters responded to the fire located in the 700 block of South Prairie Lane around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Kosan Crisplant plant. The cause has not been identified. Lebanon was among the area fire departments that helped battle the fire. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.