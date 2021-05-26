Cancel
Oceania Cruises Announces 3 More Ships to Restart

cruiseindustrynews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOceania Cruises announced that it will resume cruise operations with three additional ships, Riviera, Insignia, and Sirena, between October 2021 and January 2022. • Riviera will resume its previously published voyage schedules beginning from Istanbul on October 18, 2021 and sail a series of Mediterranean voyages prior to beginning a winter 2021-2022 series of Caribbean voyages from Miami.

