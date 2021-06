Between roles in the Obama and Biden administrations, Antony Blinken cofounded a D.C. advisory business—and made a small fortune. Earlier this year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered the commencement address at his alma mater, Columbia Law School, an occasion that put him in a reflective mood. Blinken explained how he had taken a well-paying job in a big firm after getting his degree but quickly abandoned it and eventually landed in a not-so-lucrative post in the State Department. “We spend a huge portion of our lives at work,” he told the graduates, setting himself up to deliver a classic commencement message. “If at all possible, you need to love what you do.”