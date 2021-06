Brittney Spencer likes to begin each week by brainstorming song ideas — "just so that we're not, like, always starting from scratch" in co-writing sessions, she explains. Her new song "Sober & Skinny," released on Friday (June 18), began as one of those nuggets; in fact, she had the chorus pretty well done when she, during a Zoom-based writing session, pitched it to fellow singer-songwriters Nelly Joy and Jason Reeves, both formerly of the country quartet Gone West.