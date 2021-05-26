- Rail crossing at Oaklawn Road closed Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27

Motorists who use Seymour's east-end railroad crossing at Oaklawn Road will need to adjust their travel schedules today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday). That's because crews from the Seymour Special Road District and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad company will be working at the crossing, where new crossing arms will be installed, explained Tony Boring, supervisor for the local road district that maintains all rural roads in the Finley and Hazelwood townships.