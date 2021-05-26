Cancel
Bowling Green, KY

Rain and storms return midweek

By Ethan Emery
WBKO
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stretch of dry and very warm conditions, we fall back to more unsettled weather as we had into the middle and latter half of the week. South-central Kentucky is caught between a wave of energy to our east and a cold front to our west and northwest. This will allow more moisture to move into the region and break the dry streak we’ve had over the last several days. Showers and storms will develop later in the morning and also into the afternoon. Some storms could contain gusty winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected otherwise with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s for most. Winds will generally be out of the southwest between 5-15 miles per hour.

Bowling Green, KY
Kentucky State
