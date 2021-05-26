Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling, Alien-Fighting Super Soldier in 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer

NewsTimes
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt plays a soldier who has enlisted to fight a war 30 years in the future in the new trailer for The Tomorrow War, which will arrive July 2nd on Amazon Prime Video. As depicted in the new trailer, the film kicks off when a group of time travelers from 2051 return to the present and demand help fighting a global war against a vicious alien enemy. In order to bulk up their ranks and win the war, the humans need more soldiers from the past to travel to the future and join the fight.

www.newstimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
Keith Powers
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#A Time Traveling#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

Chris Pratt Almost Gives Away ‘The Tomorrow War’ Secrets in Set Tour Video

Chris Pratt stars in a hilarious new video showing the set for his upcoming Amazon Original Movie, The Tomorrow War. In the clip, Pratt shows off the part of the set that is mostly comprised of green screens and a giant fan. Pratt then meets up with co-star Yvonne Strahovski, who he tries to convince they should give away all the secrets of the movie. Finally, the clip shows a practical set made to look like a futuristic Miami, before he rolls away on a scooter with Sam Richardson.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Funny Way Chris Pratt Is Using His Mother To Promote Amazon’s Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt became the conductor of The Tomorrow War promo train. At times, the actor has appeared to be more hyped about the film than moviegoers. With the sci-fi film’s release date only weeks away, the Jurassic World: Dominion star’s promo run has gone into overdrive with a family twist. Pratt shared a funny endorsement using his mother to promote Amazon’s The Tomorrow War.
MoviesInternational Business Times

'Jurassic World: Dominion': Chris Pratt Reveals New Poster, Shares Special Trailer Details

Chris Pratt will be next seen in "The Tomorrow War" "Jurassic World: Dominion" will release in June next year. Chris Pratt has revealed that a five-minute extended preview for the sci-fi action movie "Jurassic World: Dominion" will be shown during "Fast & Furious 9" screenings at IMAX theaters. The ninth chapter of the "Fast & Furious" saga will release on June 25.
Comicsramascreen.com

THE TOMORROW WAR Final Trailer Arrives Tomorrow Morning!

Stay tuned tomorrow at 6:00am PT / 9:00am ET for the Final Trailer of THE TOMORROW WAR. Amazon Studios will exclusively release THE TOMORROW WAR globally on Prime Video July 2nd, 2021. Directed by Chris McKay. Written by Zach Dean. Produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly,...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Spectacular trailer for the end of THE WAR OF TOMORROW

Amazon Prime premieres on July 2, The War of Tomorrow, and today we get the final trailer of the film. Amazon Prime Video has released the official final trailer for Chris McKay’s upcoming sci-fi action film, The war of tomorrow, starring Chris Pratt (Jurassic World: Dominion; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) in the title role of an ordinary family man named Dan. Forester who is recruited by soldiers from the future to fight an extinction-level war against a deadly alien species.
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Latest ‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer Gives First Look at the Enemy

The Tomorrow War is not a serious movie. Chris Pratt signs up to fight in a war 30 years in the future to save future humanity in this questionable sci-fi action flick. The future is bleak for those drafted into this war. But, hey, J.K. Simmons is playing a badass with a bushy Santa beard so that’s something.
Movies/Film

‘The Tomorrow War’ Star Betty Gilpin Was Happy to Wear Comfy Sweaters While Chris Pratt Injured Himself Doing Action Scenes [Interview]

There’s an elephant in the room when you talk to Betty Gilpin about her role in The Tomorrow War. Even though the star of GLOW and The Hunt brings humor and charm to her role as the wife of Chris Pratt’s former solider who is recruited to travel through time to fight aliens in an apocalyptic future, she’s still playing…you know, the wife who stays home and doesn’t get to fight the aliens.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Tomorrow War’ Interview: Chris Pratt And Edwin Hodge On Amazon’s Summer Blockbuster

Chris Pratt has more experience fighting aliens than most. Whether it’s as Star-Lord in any of the Marvel films, or voicing Emmet in The Lego Movie, stopping extraterrestrial invasion is just sort of his thing. The Tomorrow War is Amazon Studios’ biggest blockbuster of the season, and personally, it ain’t a blockbuster if it doesn’t have somebody saving the world from an extinction-level event, and who better to call when the world needs saving than Pratt?
MoviesIGN

The Tomorrow War - Final Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for another look at the upcoming sci-fi action film, The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, and J.K. Simmons. In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Tomorrow War’ Drops Last Trailer Before July Premiere

Chris Pratt has seen tomorrow–and it’s full of monstrous aliens. The action star has been through plenty already–dinosaurs in Jurassic World and otherworldly threats in Guardians of the Galaxy–but the creatures he’s up against in The Tomorrow War are something else altogether. The final trailer for the horror/sf flick, courtesy of syfy.com, is on this page. Take a look for yourself.