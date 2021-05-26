Cancel
Florida State

ACC Tournament Live Updates: Duke 12, FSU 1 - FINAL

By Chris Nee
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State, who earned the No. 5 seed in this week's Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament, will open play on Wednesday at 11 a.m. against No. 9 seed Duke. Both teams are members of Pool D. It will be the first action for both teams in the ACC Baseball Tournament, which is being held at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. The game will be shown on regional sports networks, including Bally’s Sports South and Southeast in Tallahassee (affiliates list and streaming info here). The game can also be heard on 100.7 FM in Tallahassee or via the online audio stream here.

