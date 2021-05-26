Cancel
Single-game tickets go on sale June 2

Cover picture for the articleSingle-game tickets for all 10 Philadelphia Eagles home games will go on sale Wednesday, June 2 at 10 AM. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household. Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale. Preparing to operate at full stadium capacity, the Eagles are excited to welcome back fans to a safe, clean, and friendly environment at Lincoln Financial Field.

