At his leisure, the musician Mavi plays with space and time. The 21-year-old rapper from Charlotte, North Carolina sees storytelling as a way to speak his truth while he’s alive. His latest EP End of the Earth was released to critical praise and marked a significant step towards what could be a major sophomore album from the rising star. The EP’s cover art takes after Shel Silverstein’s Where The Sidewalk Ends, and the metaphor tracks. End of the Earth features Mavi’s sharpest lyrical skill melded seamlessly with shapeshifting lo-fi sonics. “I can’t write all the time ’cause I can’t lie/ I put a price on this shit ’cause it’s all mine,” he raps as a commandment on opening track “Time Travel.” It’s a clear-eyed missive about who he is and who he refuses to be. If we’re to understand End of The Earth as a stop along the road to Mavi’s upcoming sophomore album Shango, which he’s been teasing for several months now, then it tells the story of an athlete training their hardest in the offseason.