Three arrested on manslaughter charges over fatal Italy cable car accident

By Hada Messia, Nicola Ruotolo, CNN
WRAL
 28 days ago

CNN — Italian officials have arrested three people on manslaughter charges over a fatal cable car accident in northern Italy Sunday which left 14 people dead. The men "have admitted to what happened," Carabiniere Lieutenant Colonel Alberto Cicognani claimed in an interview with CNN affiliate Skytg24 Wednesday morning. According to...

www.wral.com
