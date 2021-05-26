Three arrested on manslaughter charges over fatal Italy cable car accident

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 05/30/2021 at about 4:30pm, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the intersection of State Route 96 and County House Rd in the Town of Fayette for a two car crash. Deputies report a vehicle operated by Lisa Morin age 40 of Romulus was stopped on County House Road , when she was struck by a vehicle operated by Mary Beth Karpel, age 51, of 1800 Curley Mill Rd Chalfont, PA. Karpel had been northbound on Rt 96 when she attempted to turn right onto County House Road, and turned improperly ; striking Morins vehicle in the drivers side. Deputies report Morin was uninjured and her vehicle was driven from the scene. Karpel and her passenger , (Husband Robert Karpel age 53 of same address ) were also uninjured . Upon further investigation, Deputies determined Mary Beth Karpel to be intoxicated and she was charged with DWI, DWI with BAC over .08%, and Failure to Keep Right. She is scheduled to appear at Fayette Town Court on July 7th, 2021 at 7:00pm to answer charges.