Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Royal baby: Meghan Markle is saving a special heirloom to pass on to her daughter

By Chelsea Ritschel
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GgtX_0aC0DaqP00

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to welcome their second child, a baby girl, this summer.

As Meghan revealed in an interview in 2015, their daughter will receive a special gift that she has been saving for a number of years.

Prior to marrying Prince Harry , Meghan was a successful Hollywood actress on the television drama Suits .

It was during her days acting as Rachel Zane that she splurged on an expensive and timeless gift to herself, a £4,200 Cartier watch – with the hopes that she would one day pass it on to her daughter.

Speaking to Hello! magazine in 2015, Meghan said: “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch.”

So when the former actress found out that the show had been picked up for a third season, she “totally splurged” and bought a two-tone version of the watch.

Meghan even engraved the classic piece with “To M.M. From M.M” - and revealed she plans to “give it to my daughter one day.”

The jewellery is even more sentimental because Meghan always knew what she wanted to do with the designer timepiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07adTX_0aC0DaqP00

“That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them,” the Duchess of Sussex told the magazine.

The Cartier Tank was also a favourite of Princess Diana , Prince Harry’s late mother, who owned a Tank Louis Cartier and an all-gold Tank Française, according to the New York Times.

The watch design itself is over 100 years old, which makes it the perfect piece for a family heirloom.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heirloom#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Baby Girl#Family Drama#The Cartier Tank#Tank Louis Cartier#The New York Times#Cartier French Tank#Duke#Daughter#Hollywood#Magazine#Pass It On#M M#French#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesThe Independent

Royal succession: What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby’s position be in line to throne?

On 14 February, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they were to become parents again as they released an image showing Meghan’s baby bump. In the black and white portrait of the couple, taken in the backyard of their California home underneath a tree, they revealed they are expecting their second child and two-year-old son Archie was “going to be a big brother”.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Appear in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.
CelebritiesElle

Meghan Markle Gives Rare Look at Off-Duty Style During Her Appearance in ‘The Me You Can't See’ Trailer

Meghan Markle gave us a very rare look at her casual style during a surprise appearance in the trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Apple TV mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See. In the cameo, the Duchess wore a “Raising the Future” Mère Soeur t-shirt and Lorraine Schwartz earrings, as identified by the Meghan Markle fashion account Meghan's Mirror. The couple's son, Archie, also appears in the trailer, albeit at the end and in a clip already released by the couple for Archie's first birthday. Meghan appears again, reading to Archie in the footage.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Meghan Markle wears t-shirt with powerful slogan in new trailer

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of making a statement with her fashion, from making sustainable choices to donning powerful pieces with subtle nods to female empowerment – like her iconic 'Women Power' necklace. The first trailer for the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey's forthcoming mental health series...
Celebritieshelloniceworld.com

Royal baby girl: Harry and Meghan announce birth of daughter Lilibet Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Harry and Meghan said Lilibet was born on Friday at 11.40am Santa Barbara, California, and is now “settling in at home”. Lilibet is named after the Queen, her great-grandmother, and her middle...
Celebritiesrollercoaster.ie

The stunning and ritzy heirloom Meghan intends to pass on to Lili

Meghan Markle anticipated the arrival of her baby girl Lilibet Diana and knew exactly what heirloom she wanted to gift her daughter. The former Suits star revealed that she was preparing for her little girl’s arrival years before while speaking to Hello! Magazine back in 2015. Meghan opened up about...