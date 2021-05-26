Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prairie County, AR

Flood Advisory issued for Prairie by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the White River At Des Arc. * Until late Sunday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.7 feet. * Action stage is 23.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 20.5 feet Saturday, June 05. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date White River Des Arc 24.0 23.7 Wed 7 PM 23.5 23.2 22.9 Falling

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Des Arc, AR
County
Prairie County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie#White River#The Flood Advisory#Fld Observed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK's Raab says Russia's warship claims 'predictably inaccurate'

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that no shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia's explanation of the incident was "predictably inaccurate". Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper's content comes...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Defying 'defund police' calls, Democrat Adams leads NYC mayor's race

June 23 (Reuters) - For months, as New York City faced a growing spate of shootings, mayoral candidate Eric Adams delivered the same line at one campaign event after another: "The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety." Adams' message, which included a vow to beef up subway patrols, appears to...