Flood Advisory issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the White River At Des Arc. * Until late Sunday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.7 feet. * Action stage is 23.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 20.5 feet Saturday, June 05. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date White River Des Arc 24.0 23.7 Wed 7 PM 23.5 23.2 22.9 Falling