Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Summer Options Abound at LTC

wtyefm.com
 28 days ago

(Undated) – The recent fifty-first graduation ceremony at LTC has not slowed things down for the college. According to LTC Coordinator of Marketing and Public Information, Chris Forde, they have a lot of different options for summer. In addition to the summer community education classes, Forde also reminds students to...

www.wtyefm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ltc#Community Education#Iecc Edu Ltc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Marketing
Related
Robinson, ILwtyefm.com

LTC Student-Athletes Excel in the Classroom

(Robinson) — The Spring 2021 semester was unlike any other for community college student-athletes across the nation. However, there was one thing that remained consistent at Lincoln Trail College, a strong performance in the classroom. According to Coordinator of Marketing and Public Information, Chris Forde, for the 15th consecutive semester, LTC student-athletes combined for an overall GPA above 3.0. Overall, the athletic department combined for a 3.21 GPA for the spring semester and a 3.25 GPA for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Entertainmentwtyefm.com

LTC Theater Project Nearing Completion

(Undated) – The first “brick and mortar” construction on the campus of LTC since the mid-seventies is nearing completion. That was Lincoln Trail College Coordinator of Marketing and Public Information, Chris Forde. Forde says they are on track for a fall grand opening of the theater expansion. The new 3,600...
PoliticsWest Point News

Activities abound at John A. Stahl library

This summer the John A. Stahl Library will be a source of activities whether you’re a preschooler, grade schooler or adult. Library director Mary Jo Mack announced that the library has officially opened back up. “Newspapers are back, magazines are out, computers are up for use and we’re starting programming...
Danville, KYCentre College News & Events

KCPE grant helps Centre expand and create student programming

Centre College was awarded a grant for $100,000 from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (KCPE) to expand existing programs, including the Centre Compass Program and Finding Your Centre (FYC), as well as create and develop two new programs: Sophomore Start and the Danville–Boyle County High School Summer Program. The grant was issued to help high school graduates of the classes of 2020 and 2021 rebound after the pandemic.
Stanly County, NCWRAL

Educational opportunities abound in Stanly County

This article was written for our sponsor, Stanly County Economic Development. Home to Pfeiffer University, Stanly Community College, and a regionally recognized school district, Stanly County offers a rich environment for educational opportunities. For kindergarten through high school students, the county's school district is equipped with resources to prepare them...
Marshall County, WVIntelligencer

Marshall County Schools Provide Summer Options

MOUNDSVILLE — The school year is over for students in Marshall County Schools, but learning, tutoring and counseling opportunities still are available to them during the summer. Students at the middle school and elementary school level who struggled with learning during the 2020 school year can get help to get...
Collegesbendsource.com

The "Delta" in Higher Education

Throughout my career I've seen how a college degree gives a graduate the kind of agency over a future that was otherwise uncertain. In mathematics, "delta" represents a change in some quantity. For higher education, a measure of student success is the delta from the time a student enters college to the time they graduate with a degree. The more the delta, the more the change in the student's skill sets related to critical thinking, communication and commitment to lifelong learning, among other skills. The trouble with higher education is that this delta is not available to everyone. Barriers come from many places. Certainly, financial barriers are a common theme throughout higher education. However, there are many other barriers, and some are even more challenging than financial. Location of educational opportunities is also a major factor. Having opportunities in Central Oregon is critical for access to those who live here. Locally, however, access is also affected by the lack of available child care and affordable housing.
CollegesBwog

University Librarian Announces Libraries Will Fully Reopen For Fall 2021 Semester

Ann Thornton, University Librarian, announced that all library locations will reopen at full capacity in time for the next academic year. On Tuesday evening, Vice Provost and University Librarian Ann Thornton emailed Columbia students announcing that all University library locations will reopen at full capacity for the fall semester, including library stacks and Circulation desks. The full email is included below.
Educationwxerfm.com

SEVERAL LTC STUDENTS ADVANCE TO NATIONAL TECH COMPETITION

Seven Lakeshore Technical College students earned a combination of gold, silver, and bronze awards at the annual Skills USA state-level competition, and four have advanced to the national competition that is underway virtually through the month of June. Students compete against those from other tech colleges around the state and nation by applying skills they’ve learned in trade, industrial, technical and health occupation programs, along with communication and troubleshooting.
Engineeringplymouth-review.com

Robotics instructor at LTC authors programming book

CLEVELAND — What started as a manual to help his students learn how to program robots turned into a book that will get used around the world in both higher education and workplace settings. “Programming FANUC® Robots for Industry Applications,” by Lakeshore Technical College Electro-Mechanical Program Coordinator/ Instructor James Gruenke, is now available through American Technical Publishers in both printed […]
Memphis, TNcbu.edu

Student Employment

On-campus student employment offers many advantages including a flexible schedule, income, and professional experience that can transfer to your future career goals. Part-time positions for students can be found in many departments on campus, regardless of Federal Work Study and Financial Aid status. To find a part-time on campus position, visit Handshake (insert link) to view job postings, manage on-campus interviews, schedule career counseling/coaching appointments, and learn about upcoming workshops and events. Positions are posted year-round, but the majority of openings occur at the beginning of the fall semester.
Collegesucla.edu

University Librarian Virginia Steel Announces Temporarily Closure of the Ahmanson-Murphy Reading Room

On June 21, 2021, Virginia Steel, UCLA's university librarian, shared important information via a BruinPost about the temporarily closure of the Ahmanson-Murphy Reading Room at the UCLA Library Special Collections. Beginning on July 1, the Ahmanson-Murphy Reading Room must temporarily vacate and close to accommodate critical infrastructure work will clear the way for the installation of a new energy efficient humidity control system on the A Level of the Young Research Library. This work is expected to be completed by the start of the fall quarter.
College Sportsroblawnews.com

LTC athletes continue to get it done in classroom

Being a true student-athlete is something everyone involved with the athletic programs at Lincoln Trail College takes pride in and that was reflected by the GPA numbers recently released by the school. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to...
Collegesthebharatexpressnews.com

University of Delhi issues revised academic calendar

NEW DELHI : The University of Delhi on Tuesday released its revised academic calendar which contains details of the start of the new academic session and exams for first-year students. According to the schedule, the new session for students currently in first year will start from August 31. Examinations will...
Collegeselearningfeeds.com

Online learning will be a bigger priority post-pandemic, college officials say

More than three-quarters of college chief online officers believe their institutions’ online undergraduate enrollment will increase as a result of switching to remote learning during the pandemic. The sixth Changing Landscape of Online Education report surveyed 422 chief online officers about how their colleges adapted to the health crisis during the fall term and how their attitudes toward online education have shifted. Nearly nine in 10 respondents said online learning is a greater priority for their schools than before the pandemic. The survey suggests the move to remote learning in 2020 will bring lasting changes to higher education, including the adoption of more online courses and programs.