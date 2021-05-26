Pokemon Legends Arceus release date and pre-order details revealed
Pokemon Legends Arceus is an ambitious new spin-off from the mainline franchise veterans, Game Freak. It takes the series’ classic RPG roots, then injects additional action and exploration elements. Players have been anticipating these changes over a course of years, but now, the wait is finally almost over. Fans can now mark the Pokemon Legends Arceus release date on their calendars, plus pre-order to secure a copy for launch day.www.gamerevolution.com