Pokemon Legends Arceus release date and pre-order details revealed

gamerevolution.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Legends Arceus is an ambitious new spin-off from the mainline franchise veterans, Game Freak. It takes the series’ classic RPG roots, then injects additional action and exploration elements. Players have been anticipating these changes over a course of years, but now, the wait is finally almost over. Fans can now mark the Pokemon Legends Arceus release date on their calendars, plus pre-order to secure a copy for launch day.

www.gamerevolution.com
