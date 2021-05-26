Federal bill would repay RTD for 11-year-old, $28.9M Denver Union Station down payment
First RTD got some loosened restrictions in its operating practices. Now it may be getting $28.9 million via legislation. U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet teamed with U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter Tuesday to introduce a bill that would return the Regional Transportation District’s down payment that it made for the restoration of Denver Union Station. If passed, the bill could net the Denver-area transit agency $28.9 million plus interest accrued over the past four years.www.bizjournals.com