Federal bill would repay RTD for 11-year-old, $28.9M Denver Union Station down payment

By Ed Sealover
bizjournals
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst RTD got some loosened restrictions in its operating practices. Now it may be getting $28.9 million via legislation. U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet teamed with U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter Tuesday to introduce a bill that would return the Regional Transportation District’s down payment that it made for the restoration of Denver Union Station. If passed, the bill could net the Denver-area transit agency $28.9 million plus interest accrued over the past four years.

