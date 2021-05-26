Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onondaga County, NY

6 years, 5 seasons, 3 colleges, 2 Gold Gloves: The odyssey of CNY baseball player Terry Daniels

By Mike Waters
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2016, Terry Daniels, then just a freshman playing centerfield on Onondaga Community College’s baseball team, won a Gold Glove award. Five years later and now in his sixth year of college, Daniels just earned the second Gold Glove of his career. It’s been a career full of speed bumps, road blocks and detours that led him from Auburn High School to OCC to a small Division III school in Boston and, finally, to a stellar senior season at an NAIA school outside of Chicago.

www.syracuse.com
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
32K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Diamond#College Baseball#Baseball Player#Olivet College#Junior College#Major League Baseball#College World Series#Team Sports#Cny#Auburn High School#Division Iii School#Naia#Tigers#Occ#Cayuga Community College#The University Of Albany#Ncaa#Pine Manor College#Boston College#Twitter
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
City
Boston, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Fayetteville-Manlius star named state Gatorade boys soccer player of the year

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fayetteville-Manlius’ Francesco Pagano has been selected as the Gatorade boys high school soccer player of the year from New York state. The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Pagano is now a finalist for the national award, which will be announced in June.
Genesee County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

HS baseball sectional semifinals roundup: West Genesee ousts C-NS 2-1 behind Klementowski’s gem (photos)

The West Genesee baseball team punched its ticket to the Class AA sectional championship game on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Cicero-North Syracuse behind a dominant, complete-game effort from Ryan Klementowski. The second-seeded Wildcats will travel to face No. 1 Baldwinsville at noon on Saturday for the title, in a rematch of the nine-inning championship classic from 2018, which the Bees won 1-0.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

New Syracuse head men’s lacrosse coach Gary Gait speaks to rumors of Dave Pietramala joining his staff

Syracuse, N.Y. – Gary Gait was introduced Thursday afternoon as Syracuse’s fifth head men’s lacrosse coach. Gait, one of the all-time greats of the game, will make the transition from his success with the SU women’s team to become the SU men’s coach at a program he elevated as a player. And while Syracuse announced Gait would replace John Desko earlier this week, there has been no public movement about Gait’s staff.
TennisPosted by
Syracuse.com

HS boys tennis: Section III Class A and C-1 champions crowned

The Section III boys tennis Class A and Class C-1 champions were crowned on Thursday at the Utica Parkway Tennis Courts. The full results can be found here. In Class A, all but two top-seeded players earned the championship title. In third singles, Fergus Brady from Fayetteville-Manlius, and in first doubles, the team of Matthew Mannara and Noah Rustin from West Genesee, scored championship wins.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

1996 flashback: Jim Boeheim carries Olympic torch through Syracuse (photos)

Did you know? This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of the Olympic flame passing through Syracuse. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim carried the Olympic torch on a half-mile route around Syracuse University on June 13, 1996. He smiled in his official U.S. Olympics shirt as he jogged past fans, two days after joking he might not be able to complete his first run in two decades.
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee girls lacrosse hands Marcellus first defeat

ONONDAGA COUNTY – While it had picked up some big early-season victories, the West Genesee girls lacrosse team had not quite put together the kind of offensive performance which caused extra notice. That changed in last Tuesday’s game against Marcellus, where the Wildcats’ attack pummeled the previously unbeaten Mustangs, leading to a 16-4 victory. Controlling […]