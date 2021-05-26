6 years, 5 seasons, 3 colleges, 2 Gold Gloves: The odyssey of CNY baseball player Terry Daniels

In 2016, Terry Daniels, then just a freshman playing centerfield on Onondaga Community College’s baseball team, won a Gold Glove award. Five years later and now in his sixth year of college, Daniels just earned the second Gold Glove of his career. It’s been a career full of speed bumps, road blocks and detours that led him from Auburn High School to OCC to a small Division III school in Boston and, finally, to a stellar senior season at an NAIA school outside of Chicago.