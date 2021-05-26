Ghost Town: a new start for an old favorite

Connect Savannah is switching it up this week, guys. This week I get to be the editor. As you can see from our contributors’ page, we have a pretty small in-house editorial team, but that comes with a plus— no one hogs their job duties. When our Editor-In-Chief Noelle asked me if I would take the position as editor for her while she went on a much-needed and well-deserved family vacation to Disney, I didn’t flinch. I love new challenges and opportunities to develop new skills. Not to mention, though this is my first time operating as editor — besides for the Week at a Glance and Art Patrol pages — this is not our Senior Creative Director Hunter’s first time stitching the magazine together, so we’re still in good hands this week. Also, it would be unfair if I did not mention that Chris Sweat, the awesome creator of Connect Savannah’s logo, also came to the office to help edit some content and add some cutlines to our photos as well. I am grateful for this experience not only because we have such a great community of people doing the work, but because I finally understand my editor a little better. The pressures of deadline day are real! Receiving last-minute stories and photos, searching for additional content to replace missing content, and meeting the deadline to send the paper to the printer is a lot to handle on a Monday morning. Then, there is the genuine concern that the paper turns out to be one that our readers enjoy and our team is proud of. Yet, all of this gets accomplished on a weekly basis. I want to thank my team for trusting me with this responsibility, and I hope you all enjoy this issue and the next issue of our Connect Savannah Magazine.