Ghost Town: a new start for an old favorite

By Cory Vaillancourt
Smoky Mountain News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weekend-long reunion event brought dozens of former Ghost Town in the Sky performers together to share some old memories, but it also brought together a small group of developers, investors, business owners and elected officials who are now working together to make some new ones. “It’s been a good...

smokymountainnews.com
Burt Reynolds
#New Start#Amusement Park#Ghost Town#All Summer Long#Llc#Hollywood
Michigan StatePosted by
K102.5

13 Michigan Ghost Towns You Should Check Out

For your first Michigan Ghost Town Tour, I have selected 13 of 'em for you to check out next time you roadtrip. Allenville began as a station on the Detroit, Mackinac & Marquette Railroad and was originally known as "Alley Town" named after the founder of the Alley Lumber Company, J. Alley, in 1873. I've been there a few times and it's pretty cool, but beware of one of the neighbors – he tries to 'protect' what's left of the town by coming out of his house and firing his shotgun to scare visitors. I know...he did this to me. Find out more HERE.
Savannah, GAconnectsavannah.com

New sheriff in town

Connect Savannah is switching it up this week, guys. This week I get to be the editor. As you can see from our contributors’ page, we have a pretty small in-house editorial team, but that comes with a plus— no one hogs their job duties. When our Editor-In-Chief Noelle asked me if I would take the position as editor for her while she went on a much-needed and well-deserved family vacation to Disney, I didn’t flinch. I love new challenges and opportunities to develop new skills. Not to mention, though this is my first time operating as editor — besides for the Week at a Glance and Art Patrol pages — this is not our Senior Creative Director Hunter’s first time stitching the magazine together, so we’re still in good hands this week. Also, it would be unfair if I did not mention that Chris Sweat, the awesome creator of Connect Savannah’s logo, also came to the office to help edit some content and add some cutlines to our photos as well. I am grateful for this experience not only because we have such a great community of people doing the work, but because I finally understand my editor a little better. The pressures of deadline day are real! Receiving last-minute stories and photos, searching for additional content to replace missing content, and meeting the deadline to send the paper to the printer is a lot to handle on a Monday morning. Then, there is the genuine concern that the paper turns out to be one that our readers enjoy and our team is proud of. Yet, all of this gets accomplished on a weekly basis. I want to thank my team for trusting me with this responsibility, and I hope you all enjoy this issue and the next issue of our Connect Savannah Magazine.
Drinksdishingpc.com

Old Town Cellars Dedicates New Cabernet Release to Outdoor Enthusiasts

Known as the official wine of apres, Old Town Cellars, a private label winery located in historic Park City, will officially release a new cabernet next week. The wine, called S.O.M., also is bottled in a brand new design. The oTc team, made up of passionate outdoor enthusiasts, has dedicated...
Floyd, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Fourth year of Small Town Summer starts Thursday

FLOYD — Small Town Summer, an annual community event series at Warren G. Lineberry Park kicks off Thursday, June 17, in the center of town. With a variety of offerings, the family-friendly events will begin at 6 p.m. every other Thursday until Aug. 26. Amanda Bocchi and The Soul Flood...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Fletcher, NCBlueridgenow.com

Town of Fletcher to hold 2 free concerts at Blue Ghost Brewing

Fletcher Parks & Recreation will host two summer concerts this year in Blue Ghost Brewing's Firefly meadow stage area, at 125 Underwood Road in Fletcher, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. On Friday, July 9, Tuxedo Junction will perform and on Friday, Aug. 13, the Super 60’s band will play hits from the 60’s-'70.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
Long Beach, WAdiscoverourcoast.com

New book details local ghost tales

Using ghost stories as a vehicle to tell the southern Washington coast’s history, author Sydney Stevens of Oysterville, Washington, takes readers on haunted adventures up and down the Long Beach Peninsula in her new book. “Historic Haunts of the Long Beach Peninsula” tells the tales of ghostly encounters in the...
Washington StatePosted by
Only In Washington

This Resort RV Park In Washington Was Recently Named One Of The Most Beautiful In The Country

When you think of accommodations with sweeping water views, you probably think of a 5-star hotel with a sky-high price tag. But the truth is, RV life and RV camping have never been more popular, and not just among retirees. And if you saw some of the campgrounds some of them parked in, you might […] The post This Resort RV Park In Washington Was Recently Named One Of The Most Beautiful In The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
