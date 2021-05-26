Unit 2 and OPPA Team Up to Keep Students Fed

(Robinson) – The current school year is winding down and for many students that can mean an end to access to notorious food. However, Robinson Superintendent, Josh Quick, has announced a partnership with the district’s food service provider OPAA Food Management. They will be offering meals free of charge during June to any Robinson Unit 2 student and anyone in the household age 18 or younger. Meals will be available for pick up starting on Tuesday, June 1st at the Robinson High School and Flat Rock Community Center. Meals will be available for pick up three days per week and will include both a breakfast and a lunch for all seven days of the week. For a full distribution schedule find this story at WTYEfm.com and to learn more contact RHS.