Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robinson, IL

Unit 2 and OPPA Team Up to Keep Students Fed

wtyefm.com
 16 days ago

(Robinson) – The current school year is winding down and for many students that can mean an end to access to notorious food. However, Robinson Superintendent, Josh Quick, has announced a partnership with the district’s food service provider OPAA Food Management. They will be offering meals free of charge during June to any Robinson Unit 2 student and anyone in the household age 18 or younger. Meals will be available for pick up starting on Tuesday, June 1st at the Robinson High School and Flat Rock Community Center. Meals will be available for pick up three days per week and will include both a breakfast and a lunch for all seven days of the week. For a full distribution schedule find this story at WTYEfm.com and to learn more contact RHS.

www.wtyefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Robinson, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Flat Rock, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Students#School Year#Free School Meals#School Lunch#School Food#Opaa Food Management#The Robinson High School#Wtyefm Com#Rhs#Unit#Community#Breakfast#June#Pick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Robinson, ILwtyefm.com

Maintenance Dominates Unit 2 Agenda

(Robinson) – Maintenance dominates the agenda for tonight’s Robinson Unit 2 School Board meeting. In “New Business,” the board will look at RHS track resurfacing, an awning for Lincoln Grade School, a solution for the drainage issue on RHS property, upgrades to the RHS courtyard area, and the roof repair at Lincoln Grade School. In other business, the Unit 2 Board will look at the amended Fiscal Year 2021 budget and schedule a hearing regarding the budget. They will also revisit the topic of public use of school facilities. The Robinson Unit 2 Board meets this afternoon at 5:30 pm.
Crawford County, ILwtyefm.com

CCHD Announces “Back to School” Clinics

(Undated) – As one school year ends the CCHD is planning for the next one. The Crawford County Health Department has announced the dates and times for their “2021 Immunization and Lead Screening Back to School Clinics.” The clinics will run from June 2nd – August 11th. They remind parents and guardians that appointments are required for theses clinics. To learn more visit CCHD.net or find this story at WTYEfm.com.
Crawford County, ILwtyefm.com

CCHD and CMH Set to Offer Pfizer Vaccination to Kids 12 and Up

(Undated) – The CCHD and CMH are teaming up to try and boost vaccination numbers among children in the county. The CDC announced Wednesday the Pfizer vaccine had been given the “green light” for use in children ages 12 to 15. The Crawford County Health Department and Crawford Memorial Hospital will partner to offer the Pfizer vaccine to students during their school physicals in July. The public is reminded that some colleges may require students to be vaccinated to attend in-person classes. To learn more and book your vaccination, visit CCHD.net or follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.