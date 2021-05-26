Long-time former Virginia U.S. Senator John Warner dies at age 94
ALEXANDRIA (WINA/AP) – Former 30-year Virginia U.S. Senator has died in in northern Virginia home at age 94. Warner had a long and distinguished career serving at one point as Secretary of the Navy before serving as a U.S. Senator from 1979-to-2009. He was instrumental in securing funding for the 250 bypass interchange and what is now the John W. Warner Parkway. A frequent visitor to Charlottesville where he was a 1953 UVa Law grad after getting his undergrad at Washington & Lee in Lexington, Warner in his speech talked about his love for the “world class university” and the inseparable link between the University and the Charlottesville community.wina.com