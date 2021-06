Most people know that essential ingredients of European cuisines like tomatoes, potatoes, vanilla, and chocolate aren’t native to the Old World. But many of the plants that populate the continent’s parks and gardens — tulips, hydrangeas, peonies, camelias, sunflowers, and dahlias, to name a few — come from outside, too. During the 18th century, ‘new’ plants were introduced to Europe as a byproduct of the wars, colonial conquests, and scientific expeditions that European nations staged all over the world. Despite their faraway origins and high costs, exotic plants like these became coveted collectibles that wealthy Europeans strove not only to grow and eat, but also to make a part of their daily aesthetic experiences and domestic decor.