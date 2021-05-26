Former KC Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland draws more interest from NFC North

In the interest of refining a cornerback group that struggled in 2020, the Vikings announced Friday that they agreed to terms with veteran Bashaud Breeland. Selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Clemson by the then-Washington Redskins, Breeland has totaled 15 interceptions over seven seasons for Washington, Green Bay, and Kansas City. The Chiefs let Breeland test free agency after a 2020 season in which he missed the first four games of the season due to a violation of the league’s policies on substance abuse. This allowed rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to get on the field and become a star, but when Breeland returned, he played pretty well. Per Sports Info Solutions, Breeland allowed 33 completions on 66 targets from Week 5 through Super Bowl LV for 452 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent QBR of 67.2.