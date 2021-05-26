Cancel
Former KC Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland draws more interest from NFC North

Cover picture for the articleFeb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports. It has likely been a long spring for Bashaud Breeland, along with other free...

NFLNBC Sports

Former Washington CB Bashuad Breeland signs with Vikings

Former Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs. Washington had Breeland for the first four years of his career from 2014-17. He made 57 starts at corner and tallied eight interceptions to go along with 60 passes defended.
NFLESPN

Vikings agree to terms with cornerback Breeland

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to contract terms Friday with former Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland, bringing in another veteran to boost a major weakness last season. Breeland played in two Super Bowls with the Chiefs. He had seven tackles, including two for loss, one pass defensed and one interception in Super Bowl 54 for the champion Chiefs.
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Bashaud Breeland: Lands with Vikings

Breeland and the Vikings have come to terms on a one-year deal, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Breeland is expected to compete for the starting outside cornerback job opposite the recently acquired Patrick Peterson. He will presumably compete with returning starter Cameron Dantzler. The eight-year veteran spent his previous two seasons with the Chiefs and even recorded a team-high seven tackles in their Super Bowl LIV victory over the 49ers. He's tallied 367 tackles and 14 interceptions across 94 career games.
NFLchiefscrowd.com

Bashaud Breeland is expected to compete with Cameron Dantzler for a starting job

The Vikings made cornerback Bashaud Breeland a late addition to a rebuilding secondary. The former Chief is expected to have a chance to make an immediate impact. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Breeland is expected to compete with Cameron Dantzler for the starting outside cornerback spot across from veteran newcomer Patrick [more]
NFLKansas City Star

After signing with Vikings, Bashaud Breeland writes note to Chiefs, Kansas City

Bashaud Breeland’s tenure with the Chiefs lasted just two seasons, but it was the most successful stretch in team history. The Chiefs made the Super Bowl both years with Breeland starting at cornerback in each game. In all, Breeland made six postseason starts with five passes defended and an interception, which came in Super Bowl LIV.
NFLPioneer Press

Bashaud Breeland brings Super Bowl swagger to Vikings secondary

Let’s just say new Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland doesn’t lack confidence. He made a memorable first impression on Wednesday afternoon while talking to reporters for the first time since signing a one-year contract with the Vikings over the weekend. The 29-year-old cornerback rocked a Scottie Pippen high school jersey on the Zoom call and oozed charisma from the moment he opened his mouth.
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs podcast: Bashaud Breeland and Julio Jones fallout

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. It’s June and Chiefs Kingdom is being forced...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers experience played role in Bashaud Breeland signing with Vikings

After playing in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers, Bashaud Breeland is headed back to the division. One of the last stable starting cornerbacks on the market, Bashaud Breeland, had his pick of the litter where he would go next. According to Pro Football Focus, he was coming off his best season with the Kansas City Chiefs, recording a career-best 72.9 in coverage.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bashaud Breeland reveals shoulder surgery held up free agency

Former K.C. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland found a new home in free agency earlier this month when he signed with the Minnesota Vikings. The fact that it took several months for Breeland to find a home, however, was a bit of a head-scratcher for many fans who wondered why he was still sitting there available on the open market.
NFLUSA Today

New Vikings CB Bashaud Breeland may have the NFL's weirdest statistical split

In the interest of refining a cornerback group that struggled in 2020, the Vikings announced Friday that they agreed to terms with veteran Bashaud Breeland. Selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Clemson by the then-Washington Redskins, Breeland has totaled 15 interceptions over seven seasons for Washington, Green Bay, and Kansas City. The Chiefs let Breeland test free agency after a 2020 season in which he missed the first four games of the season due to a violation of the league’s policies on substance abuse. This allowed rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to get on the field and become a star, but when Breeland returned, he played pretty well. Per Sports Info Solutions, Breeland allowed 33 completions on 66 targets from Week 5 through Super Bowl LV for 452 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent QBR of 67.2.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley and 7 NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found Homes Yet

At this point of the offseason, top free agents have options or a lot of patience as they wait for contracts that fit their expectations. Yet surprisingly, some of the most productive and decorated playmakers haven't found homes. Unsigned veterans may prefer to skip organized team activities and mandatory minicamps, so several signings could happen before training camps in July.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Offensive Player of the Year could be heading to the NFC North

NFC North, Minnesota Vikings, Todd Gurley, AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, National Football League Rookie of the Year Award, Los Angeles, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Gurley. The Minnesota Vikings might have to face a Detroit Lions offensive...
NFLrotoballer.com

2021 NFL Draft Review - NFC North

Hello and welcome to the sixth 2021 installment of my annual NFL Draft Review. Here are the links to the reviews for the AFC North, NFC East, AFC East, AFC South, and NFC South. Every year after the draft, I write a way-too-long review of each team’s draft. The purpose...
NFLchatsports.com

The case against tall cornerback gets more support from 2020 defensive results

I’ve never liked taller corners, for as long as I’ve followed football. It’s not that tall corners are all terrible, as Richard Sherman is one of the best to ever play, and one of the tallest to ever play. It’s just that physics seems to be a major impediment to a big and tall corner. For one thing, effective corners need to be quicker than their receiver counterparts, as receivers know where they’re going while corners have to read and react. Being smaller than the receiver means they have less mass to force a direction change on, and thus, will have an easier time in coverage.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Vikings sign former Titans cornerback Tye Smith

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith on Thursday, adding a little depth and experience to a group that was lacking both last season. Smith spent the last four years with the Titans. He started seven games, including three in 2020, and recorded his...