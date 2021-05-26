You Can Use Vinegar to Safely Remove Pesky Weeds from Your Garden—Here's How
Every gardener knows that weeds are par for the course when it comes to growing and caring for a patch. Luckily, there are plenty of solutions to help you manage them. While many options involve strong chemicals, you probably have the necessary ingredients for an organic option sitting in your pantry, especially if you plant to make a vinegar weed killer. "There are a lot of harmful over-the-counter weed killers out there," says Eva Reutinger, a horticultural consultant. "Remember, anything you use in your garden seeps into your soil and will affect the groundwater and water running through the storm drains. If you are eating the veggies out of the garden, you want to make sure no harmful chemicals come near it and get into your body!"www.marthastewart.com