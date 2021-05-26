Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

You Can Use Vinegar to Safely Remove Pesky Weeds from Your Garden—Here's How

By Marissa Wu
marthastewart.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery gardener knows that weeds are par for the course when it comes to growing and caring for a patch. Luckily, there are plenty of solutions to help you manage them. While many options involve strong chemicals, you probably have the necessary ingredients for an organic option sitting in your pantry, especially if you plant to make a vinegar weed killer. "There are a lot of harmful over-the-counter weed killers out there," says Eva Reutinger, a horticultural consultant. "Remember, anything you use in your garden seeps into your soil and will affect the groundwater and water running through the storm drains. If you are eating the veggies out of the garden, you want to make sure no harmful chemicals come near it and get into your body!"

www.marthastewart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Vinegar#Garden Design#Weed Control#Garden Plants#Soil Moisture#Diy#Dish Soap#Water Management#Seeds Of Change#Garden Weeds#Vinegar Weed Killer#Vinegar Breaks#Weed Management#Mulch#Healthy Plants#Grass Clippings#Organic Herbicide#Pine Needles#Crabgrass#Strong Chemicals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
AnimalsRecord

Annoying aphids: Here's what you can do if these pests make their way into your garden

Aphids seem to find their way into every garden. They feed on the plant’s sap and literally suck the life out of the plant. Aphids come in all colors. They can appear white, black, brown, gray, yellow, light green, or even pink! Some may have a waxy or woolly coating. Aphids have soft pear-shaped bodies with long legs and antennae. Most species have a pair of tubelike structures called cornicles projecting backward out of the hind end of their body.
GardeningAOL Corp

This gardening tool lets you weed your yard without bending over

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re an avid gardener or a lover...
Los Angeles County, CAOCRegister

What to do if you find scale on a fruit tree

Q: I just bought a cherry tree and found it has red shiny spots on most of its leaf stems. I sprayed with a fungicide but see no result, those spots look permanent. Are they OK? Is there some treatment I should do?. A: Scale insects are commonly found on...
Gardeningpurewow.com

How to Get in on the Getaway Garden Trend (Even If You Don’t Have a Yard)

Just like sourdough-starting and tie-dying, it seemed like everyone got in on gardening at the start of the pandemic. And like those trends, people thought it would simmer down, once vaccinations rolled out and things started opening up. But the opposite has occurred. “Those early container gardens and vegetable gardens...
GardeningPosted by
Woman's World

5 Smart Gardening Hacks for Pain-Free Planting

Aah… spring. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and your garden is beckoning. Our clever gardening hacks will ensure puttering in your patch of green is even more relaxing-and pain-free. Prevent knee pain with a pool noodle pad. Crouching down to plant and weed can make joints cranky...
GardeningFood52

8 Things to Know Before Growing Your Own Herbs

There are few things more satisfying than picking food that you grew yourself. But nurturing fruits and vegetables can be a tricky business. It takes trial and error (no matter how much you read on the subject), and requires time, energy, and some amount of space to get a worthwhile harvest. Herbs, comparatively, are quite simple to bring up. No one knows this better than Mark Diacono, who put it most succinctly when he said, “The leaves are the prize and the plant’s job is to grow them to survive.”
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
GardeningPosted by
Taste Of Home

The Best Plants for Your Shady Garden

Just a few years ago, the words shade garden plants brought to mind hostas, ferns, impatiens and maybe some astilbe. Shady areas were viewed as a fine place to rest awhile on the garden bench, but not nearly as exciting as a sunny border. Colorful garden plants for shade are...
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...
Gardeningstartsat60.com

Here’s how to pick the best rose variety for you and your garden

How many plants start blooming in spring and continue right through until the following autumn? Not many! But that’s just one of the characteristics that give roses such enduring appeal among gardeners the world over. Then there are the exquisitely formed blooms, the intoxicating scents, the colours — the list goes on and on!
Gardeningmarthastewart.com

Coneflower, a Heat- and Drought-Resistant Perennial, Will Add Tons of Interest to Your Garden

Coneflower is a popular perennial that can be found in backyards and gardens across the United States. These flowers are easy to grow, return year after year, and offer a nonstop supply of blooms throughout their growing season. According to Zolene Quindoy, horticulturist at Yardzen, coneflower is a common name for plants in the genus Echinacea. "The most well-known is purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), which is purplish-pink, though plant hybridizers have introduced myriad cultivars ranging from red, orange, yellow, white, and even multicolor," she explains. "Most varieties stand between two to four feet tall and are a cheery addition to mixed perennial borders, where they'll bloom from summer through frost."
Agriculturethelandonline.com

Gardening: Avoid mowing grass in prolonged heat wave

Driving around the country side often gives me ideas on what to write about. In this case, fertilizer burn on turf — a lot of turf. If a little is good a lot is better? Yes, in the case of ice cream … Not in the case of fertilizer. Fertilizer...
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
GardeningPlainview Daily Herald

How to grow your own fruit trees in a small outdoor space

Whether you live in an apartment or just don’t have a very big yard, you want an inviting space to come home to at the end of the day – the struggle is finding the right things to fill that limited space without making it seem crowded. One easy, fun, and sustainable option is growing your very own fruit trees. There are seemingly endless options, they’re easy to move, and you periodically get your own fresh fruit.
Home & Gardenmarthastewart.com

Three Easy Ways to Remove Wax from a Candle Jar

Candles make for a lovely addition to any room in your home. In addition to adding a warming glow, the perfect candleholder can spruce up your space and tie together a room's entire décor. Whether you have a favorite holder or you simply want to repurpose leftover candle wax for another DIY project, figuring out how to get wax out of a candle jar is a valuable technique to learn.
Interior Designarchitecturelab.net

What Color is Mikado and How You Can Use It in Your Home Decor

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases. “Mikado is the New Black!” Before you turn away from yellow, consider this earthy, unique shade from the color palette. Not many people have heard...