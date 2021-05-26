Mixed Forecast Brings Rain and Sun for the Weekend
(Undated) – A mixed bag of sunshine and rain dominate our forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend. According to the National Weather Service “Hazardous Weather Outlook,” while the threat of severe weather is low, heavy downpours of rain are possible through Thursday evening. Friday’s forecast is calling for sunshine and much cooler daytime highs of the low 70s. Saturday looks even cooler with a forecasted high of the upper 60s under sunny skies. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.www.wtyefm.com