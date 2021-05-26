Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Mixed Forecast Brings Rain and Sun for the Weekend

wtyefm.com
 28 days ago

(Undated) – A mixed bag of sunshine and rain dominate our forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend. According to the National Weather Service “Hazardous Weather Outlook,” while the threat of severe weather is low, heavy downpours of rain are possible through Thursday evening. Friday’s forecast is calling for sunshine and much cooler daytime highs of the low 70s. Saturday looks even cooler with a forecasted high of the upper 60s under sunny skies. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.

www.wtyefm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wtye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Fort Wayne, INfortwaynesnbc.com

Rain chance high by weekend

FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — A frontal system will move toward the area Friday into Saturday and become stationary right over our area. Waves of low pressure will move along the front from time to time and bring us a mostly wet weekend. Rain at times could be heavy and there is a chance we will see some flooding by the end of the weekend. Weather models can change but most are in agreement that this is going to be a wet weekend.
EnvironmentWJCL

A look ahead to weekend rain chances

Thursday should bring most of our area dry weather and a little less in the way of humidity. Any less humid weather won't last long, but even a 12-24 hour break in the humidity is welcome this time of year. By Friday, the sticky feel is back along with isolated...
Madison, WInbc15.com

First Alert Weather Day Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms and very heavy rainfall late Thursday afternoon and even more so, Thursday night. We are under a slight to marginal threat level of severe thunderstorms tomorrow. For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs reaching the middle and upper 70s. High pressure is drifting off to the east while a cold front approaches from the northwest. Since we are between systems, conditions will be quiet today-- barring an isolated early morning shower. Low-level moisture will be on the increase today as southerly winds draw in more humid air. This humid air will interact with the approaching cold front and help to trigger thunderstorm development. With a considerable amount of instability in the atmosphere, some of these thunderstorms could reach severe levels with gusty wind and large hail. Heavy rainfall will also be possible Thursday night into Friday.
Environment1067theriver.com

Warmer Weather, Storm Chances Return

One last nice day today before things turn hot tomorrow. Highs will be in the 90s on Thursday and Friday with the chance for heat index readings around 100. The National Weather Service says we could get storms starting Thursday morning and lasting through the weekend. There will be a...
EnvironmentKAKE TV

Storms on the way, some severe

Storm chances are on the increase as we head into the second half of the week. A few storms Wednesday afternoon could be severe, producing large hail and high wind. Despite the chance of severe weather, the most widespread threat to KAKEland will be the excessive heat and increasing humidity on Wednesday with may locations seeing air temperatures and heat index values around 100°.
Yakima, WAyaktrinews.com

Excessive Heat Watch with highs up to 114 degrees! -Kristin

Extreme heat will significantly increase over the coming days! An Excessive Heat Watch is in place from Friday afternoon through Tuesday evening with highs 108 to 114 degrees. Today look for the clouds to clear out with plenty of sunshine. It will stay a bit breezy with gusts at times 15 to 25 MPH. A Red Flag Warning (high fire danger) continues for parts of the Yakima and Kittitas Valley through 9pm this evening with gusts in that area up to 35 MPH. And it will heat up quickly again with highs climbing into the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees this afternoon.
EnvironmentPost-Crescent

Severe weather, rain expected for Wednesday night and Thursday

Parts of Wisconsin are expected to get some severe weather Wednesday night and a few inches of rain at the end of the week. Central and north-central areas of the state will see thunderstorms overnight Wednesday. The storms will move southeast and to parts of northeastern Wisconsin by Thursday morning.
Environmentkniakrls.com

More Storm Chances Return Thursday, Friday

An active week for thunderstorms continues Thursday and Friday across south central Iowa. According to the National Weather Service, several rounds of precipitation remain possible through the end of the work week. Widespread additional amounts of 1-2” of rain in the forecast, and higher amounts likely with thunderstorm activity. A slight risk of severe weather is in place again Thursday as well, as many of the storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Most of south central Iowa entered this week in moderate drought conditions, with more severe drought reported in portions of Polk, Jasper, and Warren Counties.